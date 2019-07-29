Jason Momoa called his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's husband Karl Glusman ''sexy'' in an appreciation post for his new bold pink hair.
Jason Momoa called his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's husband Karl Glusman a ''sexy mother ******''.
The 'Aquaman' hunk had no trouble in letting the 'Big Little Lies' star know he admires her other half's new look and gushed about his rose pink hairdo.
In two comments posted on the snap of Karl on Zoe's Instagram profile, the 39-year-old star wrote: ''Sexy mother ******'' ... Pink on pink look good. (sic)''
The appreciation post, which was simply captioned ''Husband'' by Zoe, comes after her father Lenny Kravitz, 55, revealed he has so much love for Jason, who is married to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
The 'I Belong to You' hitmaker is glad he is still close to his 51-year-old former spouse and the 'Game of Thrones' star.
He said: ''You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult. But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended. I love her husband [the actor Jason Momoa] - he's like a brother to me - and I love the kids. It's beautiful, but it takes work.''
Zoe, 30, and fellow actor Karl, 31, tied the knot in June, and 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker Lenny was particularly ''thrilled'' about the union, and used the family gathering to chat with his ''good friend'' Jason.
A source claimed: ''Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments. During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...