Jason Momoa called his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's husband Karl Glusman a ''sexy mother ******''.

The 'Aquaman' hunk had no trouble in letting the 'Big Little Lies' star know he admires her other half's new look and gushed about his rose pink hairdo.

In two comments posted on the snap of Karl on Zoe's Instagram profile, the 39-year-old star wrote: ''Sexy mother ******'' ... Pink on pink look good. (sic)''

The appreciation post, which was simply captioned ''Husband'' by Zoe, comes after her father Lenny Kravitz, 55, revealed he has so much love for Jason, who is married to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

The 'I Belong to You' hitmaker is glad he is still close to his 51-year-old former spouse and the 'Game of Thrones' star.

He said: ''You go through a marriage with somebody, you break up and it's very difficult. But [Lisa and I] put the work in and we took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended. I love her husband [the actor Jason Momoa] - he's like a brother to me - and I love the kids. It's beautiful, but it takes work.''

Zoe, 30, and fellow actor Karl, 31, tied the knot in June, and 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker Lenny was particularly ''thrilled'' about the union, and used the family gathering to chat with his ''good friend'' Jason.

A source claimed: ''Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments. During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl.''