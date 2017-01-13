Jason Momoa says 'Aquaman' is ''the best moment'' of his career as it's opened up so many other roles for him.

The 37-year-old actor is set to take on the DC Comics superhero in the upcoming ensemble movie 'Justice League' before working on his first standalone feature for the franchise, and has said accepting the job was life-changing for him as he's finally able to ''pick and choose'' the roles he wants.

He said: ''I haven't been an actor who's been able to pick and choose roles, and being a family man, it's been about putting food on the table ... This has been the best moment of my career because the superhero roles are letting me get the other roles I want.''

And whilst Jason says working on the ensemble movie - which will see Aquaman join forces with Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle it out against the evil Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) - was ''amazing'', he admits he's ''stoked'' to be preparing for work on his solo venture.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Stoked. Yeah, I'm having a solo movie. With my standalone 'Aquaman' movie, I'm really pumped about that. I start in four or five months, so I get a little bit of a rest and then I'm right back into it.

'''Justice League' was amazing, but it's going to be fun to have the arc and talk about this guy's backstory and where he's going.''

Meanwhile, scriptwriter Will Beall recently revealed the sea-swelling superhero movie will ''blow people's minds''.

He said: ''It's going to be fun, it's going to be really fun. What we've come up with and James (Wan, the director) especially - he has a really clear idea of the tone he's going to have, and I think 'Aquaman' is one that's going to blow people's minds, not just visually, but I think the story and the scope of it is really great.''