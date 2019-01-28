The James Wan-directed 'Aquaman' has become the highest-grossing DC Comics film in history.
'Aquaman' has become the highest-grossing DC Comics film in history.
The James Wan-directed hit - which features the likes of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman - passed the $1.09 billion landmark at the worldwide box office over the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.
The achievement means that 'Aquaman' has leapfrogged Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' - which earned $1.08 billion worldwide in 2012 - in the list of the highest-grossing DC Comics movie.
By comparison, the critically-acclaimed 'Wonder Woman' - which stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine - earned $821 million worldwide.
'Aquaman's box-office success may have come as something of a surprise because unlike hits like 'Wonder Woman', the fantasy movie proved to be devise with critics.
Meanwhile, Jason Momoa previously admitted to being shocked when he was cast as Aquaman in the record-breaking film.
The Hollywood star actually thought he was more suited to a villainous role in the DC movie.
He said: ''When [producer] Zack [Snyder] first told me I'd been cast, I mean, I wish I had a picture of my face because, you know, I can see Patrick [Wilson, who plays 'Aquaman' villain King Orm] being hired for 'Aquaman'.
''I am the last person you should be hiring for 'Aquaman'! I thought I'd be playing a villain. But when he explained to me, it was just such an honour.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...