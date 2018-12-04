Jason Isaacs wants to star in another 'Harry Potter' movie.

The 55-year-old actor played Lucius Malfoy in the hit movie franchise and would jump at the chance to return to the wizarding world, should J.K. Rowling ever decide to cast him again.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''If she phoned and the script arrived through the door it wouldn't hit the ground before I left.''

Rowling is currently on her second film in the spin-off series 'Fantastic Beasts'.

The first, 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them', takes place 65 years before the events of the first 'Harry Potter' film and stars Eddie Redmayne in the leading role as Newt Scamander.

It was followed by this year's 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'.

Meanwhile, the 'A Cure For Wellness' star previously revealed he originally auditioned for the role as Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher Gilderoy Lockhart - which ended up going to Sir Kenneth Branagh - and was only persuaded by his family and friends to take on the role of one of Lord Voldemort's Death Eaters.

He said: ''I didn't audition for Lucius, I auditioned for Gilderoy Lockhart. I was mightily p***ed off when they asked me, 'Would I mind reading for a different part?'

''I was about to go play Captain Hook [in 'Peter Pan'] and didn't want to do two children's villains. I went back in and read then went home.

''[My agent] said, 'Just think about it over the weekend.' I said, 'No I don't want to think about it. It's fun and lovely and flattering but I am not playing two children's villains.' Over the weekend, everybody I knew called me: nieces, nephews, godchildren and then the parents. They all tried to persuade me to take the job, not because they cared about me but because they wanted to visit the set. So I took the job and thank God I did!''