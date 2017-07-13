'Harry Potter' actor Jason Isaacs was called a ''****'' by his agent after he turned down the role to play the Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man'.
Jason Isaacs was blasted by his agent when he turned down the role of the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' movie.
The 54-year-old actor has played a villain in a number of blockbuster movies, most notably playing Lucius Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, however, Isaacs thought he was too young to play the villain in the original 'Spider-Man' movie.
In the latest edition of Empire Magazine, he said: ''I went in for 'Spider-Man', for Green Goblin. He [Raimi] asked my thoughts on the script and we spent a day talking about it, and then he said, 'What do you think about playing him?' I said I thought I was too young. I believe my agent's words were, 'You ****!' ''
The role of the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn eventually went to Willem Dafoe, who is eight years older than Isaacs, and he starred alongside Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and his webslinger alter ego, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson and James Franco as Norman's son Harry Osborn.
Isaacs - who has daughters Lilly and Ruby with partner Emma Hewitt - recently revealed he tries to get mobile phone use incorporated into his scenes because he hates being parted with his device for any length of time.
He said: ''I try to make sure my character uses my phone.
''I'm always going, 'Well, maybe he'd use this phone' so I can have it there. I'm a 'Words With Friends' addict and I FaceTime my kids.
''I'm mostly way, so I want to be available whenever they can deign to spare me eight seconds to ask me where something is in the house.''
He also admitted to accidentally fell asleep mid-scene while shooting 'Red Dog: True Blue' due to jet lag.
Isaacs has also been cast to play Captain Lorca in the upcoming 'Star Trek: Discovery' TV series.
