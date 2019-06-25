Jason Isaacs is on board for Danny Boyle's 'Creation Stories'.

The 56-year-old actor has joined the cast of the upcoming biopic about the life of Creation Records boss Alan Mcgee and the movie will see the 62-year-old filmmaker reunite with 'Trainspotting' author Irvine Welsh.

Boyle - who helmed the 1996 cult classic, an adaptation of Welsh's novel - will work with the writer to bring the label boss' story to life on the big screen, serving as executive producer on the project.

Irvine, 60, has penned the screenplay based on Alan's book 'The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label' with his partner Dean Cavanagh, while Nick Moran is on board to direct.

The movie will tell the story of the record label owner as he signs the likes of Oasis, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and Teenage Fanclub.

'Trainspotting' star Ewen Bremner will play McGee in the film and the cast will also include Jason Flemyng - who starred alongside Nick in the hit 1998 Guy Ritchie crime thriller 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' - Rupert Everett and Suki Waterhouse.

Steven Berkoff, Leo Flanagan, Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye, Thomas Turgoose, Rufus Jones, Perry Benson and Mel Raido have also joined the cast.

In a statement, 'Filth' author Irvine admitted he couldn't be happier to be writing the movie.

He said: ''I've been lucky to work with both Danny and Nick over the years and to have the two of them together on this project, along with Ewen, feels like a lottery win.''

And Moran added: ''Working as a team with Danny on this film is a dream... The last time him and Irvine worked together they changed the world of cinema. Who wouldn't be excited to be part of that team!''