Jason Donovan would let his children experiment with drugs at home.

The former 'Neighbours' star - who has Jemma, 19, Zaz, 17, and Molly, eight, with wife Angela - has been clean for 19 years after his own battle with addiction, and he would rather create an open and safe environment if his kids had questions.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday's EVENT magazine, he said: ''We have a solid family. I came from a broken family.

''I've always said - and I've said this very fully - if you want to do drugs, come home. We can sit around and talk about them and look at them, and do it together if we have to. Let's break those barriers down. Demystify it.''

The 51-year-old star acknowledged that other people might not see it the same way, but he insisted the best choice for him would be to ''educate'' his children and hope they'd make the ''right'' decision for themselves.

He added: ''Some people are like: 'Woah! You shouldn't be saying that'. No, that's the truth, man. You don't like it, then tough. You only educate your kids to make choices, and hopefully they'll make the right ones.''

Jason has credited his wife - whom he met during a run on 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' in 1998 - with saving his life, and he admitted his past experiences weren't ''heroic or cool''.

He said: ''There's nothing heroic or cool about what I did with cocaine. I didn't really think about the low points, because I just got back on the drugs and went through it again.

''Thank God my wife came along: a woman who was prepared to be strong with me and make me look at myself and my responsibilities rather than being obsessed with what I could have been.''