Jason Derulo is writing his own movie scripts.

The 'Tip Toe' singer - who is set to make his feature film acting debut as Rum Tum Tugger in 'Cats' - has penned his own film scripts because he doesn't like having to fit into other roles.

He said: ''I'm getting all these scripts sent to me and I don't think they fit me perfectly so I'm starting to write my own.''

And the 29-year-old singer would like to create his own acting roles like he does with his songs.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he added: ''The movie thing is a little different for me, movie-wise it is hard for me to take a role as it is, and I think that goes back to my upbringing.

''I've always wanted things to be perfect for me, I started writing songs at a really early age firstly because I couldn't remember the songs and secondly, because every single didn't necessarily fit me. So I would write a song that would fit me perfectly, fit my range, fit my strengths. I'm running into the same things in acting.''

Meanwhile, Jason previously confessed he bares his ''emotional side'' on his new album and says it will lift the lid on the other part of him that his fans haven't witnessed yet.

He said: ''On this album it shows the light and the shade. There are songs like 'Tip Tie' and 'Swalla' but there's this whole other side to me that no-one has seen yet, it's an urban side but a very emotional side too. I'm excited to show that side of me.''