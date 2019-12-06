Jason Derulo wants to be paid ''way'' more than $500,000 to do porn.

The 30-year-old singer was reportedly offered the lump sum to strip off after he compared his bulge to an anaconda - one of the world's largest snakes - earlier this week, but he's joked that he'll need a lot of cash to whack out his manhood.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday (06.12.19) , Jason uploaded a screenshot of a news article explaining the reported deal he'd been offered, and he captioned it: ''Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that (sic)''

The 'Swalla' hitmaker drew attention to his bits last week when he lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of him in a pair of tiny pants because it breeched their ''nudity and sexual activity'' guidelines.

The hunk uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from the photo-sharing site and captioned it: ''F*k u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.. #bringbackAnaconda (sic).''

Jason left fans feeling a little hot under the collar when he shared the sexy image - which showed off his killer abs, bulging biceps and his toned thighs - and bragged about the size of his manhood when fans questioned what he had hiding.

One social media user wanted to know what the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker had in his underwear.

To which Jason replied: ''Anaconda''.

This isn't the first time Jason has caused a stir as he recently called for marijuana to be legalised as the drug can be ''really helpful'' for those struggling with serious pain.

He said at the time: ''I think it's really helpful in so many ways.

''I've watched people suffer and with marijuana, the suffering gets to be subsided a little bit.

''That's from personal experiences.

''So for me, I know it's a humongous help for people and I think it should be legalised.''

But while he thinks cannabis can be helpful, the 'Tip Toe' singer is strict on his alcohol consumption because he doesn't want to cause any damage to his vocal cords.