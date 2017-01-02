Jason Derulo will release a new album in 2017.

The 27-year-old star - whose last record was 2015's 'Everything is 4' - is preparing for the release of his fifth album this year, which he has been working on at his home, and he has promised fans a number of exciting collaborations.

He told Billboard: ''I've been recording at my house this time. And it's just been a much more comfortable experience. And I'm excited to share with you all my ups, my downs, my highs and my lows. Also, got to work with a lot of amazing artists. 2017 is ours, Derulo Family.

''I'm looking forward to a fresh start [in 2017]. So much negativity in the world in 2016. We can start fresh putting love first. We can't let our nation be run by racism, greed and abhorrence.''

However, Jason revealed he also plans to take some time for himself in 2017, following his split from Daphne Joy in August after six months of dating.

He said: ''Life is short, so I want to experience as much as I can before my day and share those moments with the people I love.''

Meanwhile, it is likely that one of the collaborators on Jason's new album could be Scottish DJ Calvin Harris as he previously revealed the pair were keen to work on music together once they can find some time in their busy schedules.

Jason said: ''We've been in contact and Calvin and I are interested in working together for sure.

''But it's just finding the right time and right song, we both have busy schedules, but I hope so.''

The pair were introduced by their mutual friend, DJ Hardwell, who has previously worked with both artists on separate occasions.

Jason said: ''Hardwell and I did 'Follow Me' and I love the whole EDM vibe.''