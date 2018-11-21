Jason Derulo has joined the cast of 'Cats'.

The 29-year-old musician will make his feature film acting debut in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical, which is based on T.S. Eliot's 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' poetry collection.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker will take on the role of rebellious feline Rum Tum Tugger.

Jason confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday (20.11.18) night, when he shared the link to the publication's story and wrote: ''Its official! Your boys a workin actor (sic)''

The singer will be joining the recently announced Rebel Wilson - who is playing the role of the lazy old Gumbie feline Jennyanydots - in the production, alongside the legendary Sir Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat) and Dame Judi Dench in the all-star cast.

Dench - who was due play Grizabella in the original West End production in 1981, until she was forced to withdraw through injury - takes on the role of Old Deuteronomy, whilst Idris Elba looks set to play villain feline Macavity, who uses his minions to try and capture Deuteronomy in the musical.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Taylor Swift are also set to appear in the motion picture, which will be produced by Hooper, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Debra Hayward, while Steven Spielberg will be one of the executive producers of the project.

The story follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles as they make what is known as ''the Jellicle choice'', in which they decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Meanwhile, 'Lord of the Rings' star Ian McKellen recently admitted he wants to find his ''inner pussy'' for his role in 'Cats'.

He cheekily quipped: ''I'm looking for the inner pussy - the 'moggyiness' that's within us all ...

''I've always wanted to be in a musical on stage so rather late in the day this is like a dream come true.''