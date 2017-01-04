Jason Derulo has teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for his next single.

The 27-year-old singer - whose last record was 2015's 'Everything is 4' - is gearing up to release fifth album this year and has teased his next track called 'Swa Lah', which features the 'Anaconda' rapper and rising hip-hop star.

Talking about the new tune on ABC's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' show, he said: ''My favourite thing I did all year was ... I have to say it's the brand new single I'm about to put out.

It's called 'Swa Lah'. It's features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.''

'Swa Lah' is the first track from his forthcoming record, which has been written by rapper Jacob Kasher and producer LunchMoney Lewis, and the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker says it's a dance anthem, which everyone could do with now that the festive period is over.

He said: ''I feel it's a record we need. It's one of those ones that's going to get us up and dancing.''

Derulo has promised fans a number of exciting collaborations to come on his record, which will be released later this year.

He recently said ''I've been recording at my house this time. And it's just been a much more comfortable experience. And I'm excited to share with you all my ups, my downs, my highs and my lows. Also, got to work with a lot of amazing artists. 2017 is ours, Derulo Family.

''I'm looking forward to a fresh start [in 2017]. So much negativity in the world in 2016. We can start fresh putting love first. We can't let our nation be run by racism, greed and abhorrence.''

It is likely that one of the collaborators on Jason's new album could be Scottish DJ Calvin Harris as he previously revealed the pair were keen to work on music together once they can find some time in their busy schedules.

Jason said: ''We've been in contact and Calvin and I are interested in working together for sure.

''But it's just finding the right time and right song, we both have busy schedules, but I hope so.''

The pair were introduced by their mutual friend, DJ Hardwell, who has previously worked with both artists on separate occasions.

Jason said: ''Hardwell and I did 'Follow Me' and I love the whole EDM vibe.''