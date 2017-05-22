Jason Derulo's new album will feature 21 songs released in three stages.

The 27-year-old pop star has revealed that his next record will be called '777' as he plans on dropping his new record - the follow-up to 2015's 'Everything is 4' - in sevens so he can give his loyal fans as much new music as possible.

Speaking at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (21.05.17), he said: ''I am doing a new album, but it is going to be released in three different sections. I am doing it in sevens. So it is called '777'.

''Every three months I will release another body of work.

''I just want to give more material to the people.

''Brand new single probably in like two months, but 'Swalla' is out right now people.''

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker previously promised fans a number of exciting collaborations on the LP.

He said: ''I've been recording at my house this time. And it's just been a much more comfortable experience. And I'm excited to share with you all my ups, my downs, my highs and my lows. Also, got to work with a lot of amazing artists. 2017 is ours, Derulo Family.

''I'm looking forward to a fresh start [in 2017]. So much negativity in the world in 2016. We can start fresh putting love first. We can't let our nation be run by racism, greed and abhorrence.''

Meanwhile, it is likely that one of the collaborators on Jason's new album could be Scottish DJ Calvin Harris as he previously revealed the pair were keen to work on music together once they can find some time in their busy schedules.

Jason said: ''We've been in contact and Calvin and I are interested in working together for sure.

''But it's just finding the right time and right song, we both have busy schedules, but I hope so.''

The pair were introduced by their mutual friend, DJ Hardwell, who has previously worked with both artists on separate occasions.

Jason said: ''Hardwell and I did 'Follow Me' and I love the whole EDM vibe.''