Jason Derulo says Rebel Wilson was full of crude pussy jokes on the set of 'Cats'.

The pair play Rum Tum Tugger and Jennyanydots respectively in Tom Hooper's upcoming adaptation of the iconic stage musical, and Jason revealed he loved working with the Australian comedienne as she made everyone laugh with her risqué ''double entendres'' quips, many of which he doubts will make the final cut.

Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday (02.12.19), Jason shared: ''She is just hilarious. Basically, the entire time she was doing all of these pussy jokes just like you do.

''I don't know how many are going to make the movie, man, but she was going in on all the double entendres jokes.''

The 30-year-old singer - who makes his big screen debut in the movie - also admitted it was ''intense'' at ''Cat School''.

He said: ''I'm excited it's my first film.

''It was a lot of fun, we had to go to Cat School.''

Asked what it entails, he replied: ''So basically for weeks on end you're learning all about cats and you're finding the characteristics within your cat.

Kylie then asked: ''Are you crawling around on the floor at some theatre school like 'Meow, meow' or is it more intense than that?''

And Jason explained: ''It's a lot more intense than that.

''It's like a deep dive.

''When you see the film you'll know exactly what I mean.

''When Tom, the director, yells action the whole entire world transforms ... It's really unbelievable to watch.''

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker concluded that it's a ''daily process'' learning the characteristics of his moggie alter-ego.

He said: ''My character's Rum Tum Tugger so when I'm peeling back that layers of who Rum Tum Tugger is I have to decide what mannerisms I want to use.

''You know different characters have different personalities and they act differently.

''I have to decide what mannerisms match my cat.

''It's a daily process. Its not just something that you can do overnight.''

'Cats' also stars the likes of Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba.