Jason Derulo claims Instagram were planning to reinstate his infamous underwear photo - until he talked about it in detail.

The 30-year-old singer was left annoyed earlier this month when the photo-sharing site deleted the raunchy shot - which saw him pose in a pair of eye-popping underpants - because it breached their ''nudity and sexual activity'' guidelines, but he believes they were set to have a change of heart after his personal photographer met with representatives from the app, only for him to speak out when asked about his manhood in the picture.

He said: ''I was like, Why you taking my photo down? I have underwear on!

''And apparently they were going to put it back up until TMZ caught me outside somewhere, and they were like, 'Did you have an erection?,' and I was like, 'Nah, I ain't had no erection.' I was like, 'It was not cold outside. I was not shriveled up.' [The TMZ photographer] was like, 'Well, did you have a semi?' I was like, 'I might have had a semi.'

''The word semi is the reason why they decided not to put my photo back up, apparently.''

And the 'Cats' actor claimed he had no idea the photo - which was taken during a vacation in Bali - would cause such a sensation.

He told Vulture: ''I thought this was a great photo of myself. Like, people will like this.

''I didn't think this s**t was going to blow up. I promise I did not at all! It was very early in the morning. And I thought it was a great photo of myself, I'm not going to lie. I didn't even think it was going to be my most liked photo. I mean, I've got pictures with Elton John.''