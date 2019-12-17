Jason Derulo claims his penis was edited out of the 'Cats' movie to make his character as ''cat like as possible''.
Jason Derulo claims his penis was edited out of the 'Cats' movie.
The 30-year-old singer - who recently lashed out at Instagram for removing a revealing picture of him in his underwear - believes that his ''anaconda'' was removed from 'Cats', where he plays Rum Tug Tugger, in post-production.
SiriusXM radio host Andy Cohen said: ''You're in tights in 'Cats,' it makes me think maybe they...''
Jason replied: ''CGI'd the d**k out? Yeah, they did.''
Andy asked: ''You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the 'Cats' [movie]? and Jason confirmed: ''125 per cent. To make it as cat-like as possible, I think that's what it was about, you know?''
Earlier this month, Jason lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of his ''anaconda.''
The star was fuming that the photo-sharing site deleted the raunchy shot - which saw him pose in a pair of eye-popping underpants - because it breached their ''nudity and sexual activity'' guidelines, and he petitioned to bring back the bulge.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Swalla' hitmaker uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from Instagram and captioned it: ''F*k u mean? I have underwear on... I can't help my size.. #bringbackAnaconda (sic).''
The handsome star left fans feeling a little hot under the collar when he shared the sexy image - which showed off his killer abs, bulging biceps and his toned thighs - and bragged about the size of his manhood when fans questioned what he had hiding in his pants.
One social media user wanted to know what the 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker had in his underwear.
To which Jason replied: ''Anaconda'' - referencing one of the largest snakes in the world.
