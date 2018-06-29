Jason Derulo bares his ''emotional side'' on his new album.

The 28-year-old singer - whose song 'Colors' is the official FIFA 2018 World Cup anthem - has revealed his fifth record will lift the lid on the other part of him that his fans haven't witnessed yet.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''On this album it shows the light and the shade.

''There are songs like 'Tip Tie' and 'Swalla' but there's this whole other side to me that no-one has seen yet, it's an urban side but a very emotional side too.

''I'm excited to show that side of me.''

The 'Talk Dirty' hitmaker heads out on a tour of the UK in September, and he's teased his put a lot of money behind his new production, which will see the 'Watcha Say' star showcase his inner ''theatre kid''.

He said: ''I'm a real theatre kid and finally I will be able to take my theatrics up a notch for this tour, which I've always really wanted to do but I've had to go with the budgets.''

Derulo recently hit back at people who think his lyrics are too explicit, and insists he is no misogynist as even some of the female co-writers he's worked with - including Soak Siren on last year's 'Tip Toe' - have added their own racy language to his hits.

He said: ''For me, I'm somebody different when I'm with my mother, I'm somebody different when I'm with my friends, I'm somebody different when I'm with my lover, so I think there is a time and a place for everything.

''Misogynistic? I actually co-wrote 'Tip Toe' with a woman (Soak Siren).

''She probably wrote the dirtiest s*** on the record.''

Meanwhile, the American hunk previously promised fans that there are a number of exciting collaborations on his first record since 2015's 'Everything is 4'.

He said: ''I've been recording at my house this time. And it's just been a much more comfortable experience. And I'm excited to share with you all my ups, my downs, my highs and my lows. Also, got to work with a lot of amazing artists. 2017 is ours, Derulo Family.

''I'm looking forward to a fresh start [in 2017]. So much negativity in the world in 2016. We can start fresh putting love first. We can't let our nation be run by racism, greed and abhorrence.''

A release date for the album is yet to be confirmed.