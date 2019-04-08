Jason Clarke was terrified of ''losing the audience'' in 'Pet Cemetery' with extra scenes that are not in the original book.

The 49-year-old actor plays Dr. Louis Creed in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name, which follows a family that discovers a mysterious graveyard in the woods behind their new home which has the ability to bring animals back to life.

The 'Aftermath' star admitted that he was ''out of his mind'' about certain scenes in the film - which has been directed by Kevin Kolsch - as they are not part of the book and he worried they could be ''more wrong than right''.

When asked in an interview with Collider which scene he was most nervous about shooting, he said: ''There are a couple of big sequences in there, there was a lot of pressure to try and find them and even in the fact that we didn't know what was the right version of them.

''Then there's other scenes we shot and their not really in the book properly and we sort of are explaining what's going on which was terrifying. Because that's one of the big jumps in the film you can really lose the audience there you can make more wrong than right so I was out of my mind about those scenes.''

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actor has been delighted by the response to the film and is proud to bring King's vision to the big screen again following the 1989 adaptation.

He said: ''It's really good to see people get it ... There is a wonderful energy in this genre, the Stephen King loving universe is like a warm blanket.''