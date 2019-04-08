Jason Clarke admitted that he was very worried about filming some scenes in new horror movie 'Pet Cemetery' because they were not included in Stephen King's original 1983 novel.
Jason Clarke was terrified of ''losing the audience'' in 'Pet Cemetery' with extra scenes that are not in the original book.
The 49-year-old actor plays Dr. Louis Creed in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 novel of the same name, which follows a family that discovers a mysterious graveyard in the woods behind their new home which has the ability to bring animals back to life.
The 'Aftermath' star admitted that he was ''out of his mind'' about certain scenes in the film - which has been directed by Kevin Kolsch - as they are not part of the book and he worried they could be ''more wrong than right''.
When asked in an interview with Collider which scene he was most nervous about shooting, he said: ''There are a couple of big sequences in there, there was a lot of pressure to try and find them and even in the fact that we didn't know what was the right version of them.
''Then there's other scenes we shot and their not really in the book properly and we sort of are explaining what's going on which was terrifying. Because that's one of the big jumps in the film you can really lose the audience there you can make more wrong than right so I was out of my mind about those scenes.''
The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actor has been delighted by the response to the film and is proud to bring King's vision to the big screen again following the 1989 adaptation.
He said: ''It's really good to see people get it ... There is a wonderful energy in this genre, the Stephen King loving universe is like a warm blanket.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield) ramps up this reboot franchise with a strikingly well-written action-drama, which...
In a post-apocalyptical Earth inhabited by only the few humans who survived the viral pandemic...
Caesar was the world's first genetically modified ape, who was more than let down by...