Jason Clarke is still the same person he was before he started acting.

The Australian actor has described the profession as a ''funny career'' and admitted that despite his major roles alongside the likes of Johnny Depp and Ryan Gosling he isn't any ''different'' than he was before he made movies.

Jason - who next stars opposite Dame Helen Mirren in Sky Atlantic drama 'Catherine the Great' - said in an interview with The Times newspaper: ''You spend a lot of your worrying about the roof over your head, taking what you're given.

''Then all of a sudden you find yourself in a Michael Mann film with Johnny Depp. You're, like, 'Oh my God, it's all gonna be different now, Jase.' And it's not.''

The 'First Man' star also admitted he's felt ''exhausted'' by his hectic workload, especially having to constantly ''change characters so much'', and he plans to ''slow down a bit now''.

He said: ''I've kept my pedal on the metal pretty hard.

''In the last few years, I've done, like, four films a year. I think I'll slow down a bit now.

''I've got a body of work, and I'm also exhausted - it beats you up to change characters so much.''

And he refuses to be compared to big-hitters like Christian Bale, especially as his salary doesn't reflect it.

He said: ''I'm not Christian Bale. I love Christian but I'm not sitting here on £30 or £40 million and getting the script a year in advance.''

Jason faced big financial pressure until his big break came in the TV show 'Brotherhood' in 2006.

He said: ''It was lead in an American series when I was broke.''

Jason also admits that there is a lot pressure to always star in big blockbusters.

He said: ''That's the hardest thing because then it just f***s your confidence. You're just a cog.''

The 'Everest' star appeared alongside Depp in 'Public Enemies', and he denies trying to ''steal scenes'' from his leads.

He said: ''I don't try to steal scenes. I like to think of myself as someone who's there to support the story.''