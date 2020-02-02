Film producer Jason Blum admits that he never used to be a ''horror fanatic'', despite making his name in the genre.
Jason Blum was never a fan of horror movies, despite making his name in the genre.
The 50-year-old producer has served on a number of horror films, such as 'Hush' and 'Happy Death Day', as well as being the founder of Blumhouse Productions, which has produced successful franchises in the form of 'Paranormal Activity' and 'Insidious'.
But the filmmaker admits that he was never into the horror genre.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, Jason said: ''I really love all kinds of movies, but I wasn't a horror fanatic at all.''
Jason also admits that Hollywood has misconceptions when it comes to horror directors.
He said: ''I think Hollywood thinking is you have to have made a good horror movie to make another horror movie, but I'd much rather have someone who's made a great drama direct a horror movie than have somebody who's made an OK horror movie direct another horror movie.
''I've always thought sort of thought that the scares are the easy part. The tricky thing about making a horror movie is getting the drama and the story to work, so that the audience believes what's happening in between the scares.''
Jason suggests that Blumhouse prefers to judge a filmmaker on their ''body of work'' rather than just their most recent film, using 2015's 'The Visit', helmed by M. Night Shyamalan, as an example.
He explained: ''We're always interested in filmmakers who people are not paying attention to because maybe their last movie wasn't as successful as their other three movies.
''When we did The Visit people were not very interested in working with M. Night Shyamalan, but I think often Hollywood looks at someone's last movie. I'm more inclined to look at their body of work.''
Leave it to a comedian to make one of the scariest movies in recent memory....
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Without a single moment of originality, this found-footage horror movie really deserves to be the...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
Layers of real life and movie history combine cleverly in this postmodern horror film, which...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...
Rob Zombie has matured as a filmmaker, as witnessed by this well-structured horror shocker, which...