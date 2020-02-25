'Halloween Kills' producer Jason Blum has claimed that the film will be ''intense'' and ''really big''.
Jason Blum has teased that 'Halloween Kills' will be ''intense'' and ''huge''.
The 51-year-old producer - who acts as a producer on the project through his Blumhouse Productions company - was left impressed after watching the slasher flick, the sequel to 2018's 'Halloween'.
Speaking to Den of Geek, he said: ''I just saw 'Halloween Kills'. It was so good. So good. It's intense. It's huge. It really feels really big.''
'Halloween Kills' is the twelfth instalment in the franchise and Jason -who also serves as a producer on the upcoming 'The Invisible Man' film - admits that he enjoyed the task of bringing iconic killer Michael Myers back to the big screen, especially with audiences weary of sequel and remakes.
He said: ''I like the challenge of people being cynical. When we first did 'Halloween' everyone's like, 'It's gonna be horrible!' And then people liked it.
''They don't like everything we do, but I do like the challenge - even with 'Invisible Man' people are like, 'Oh, what, are you gonna do with 'Invisible Man'? The monsterverse hasn't worked!' This, that, everything else and then hopefully you give people a happy surprise.''
Jason has cited the importance of giving director David Gordon Green to work with a lower budget, a technique he often uses in films made by his company, Blumhouse Productions.
He explained: ''We approach Halloween the same way we approach Invisible Man. We have a different approach than studios take for those movies and it doesn't always bear fruit, but it does often and really the notion of forcing the filmmakers to work for a lower budget makes us able to bet on unusual creative choices.
''I think that applies for Leigh (Whannell) and Invisible Man and I think it applies for Halloween and there are a few others that we're looking at that we're going to do the same thing with.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Leave it to a comedian to make one of the scariest movies in recent memory....
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Without a single moment of originality, this found-footage horror movie really deserves to be the...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
Layers of real life and movie history combine cleverly in this postmodern horror film, which...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...
Rob Zombie has matured as a filmmaker, as witnessed by this well-structured horror shocker, which...