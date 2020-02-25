Jason Blum has teased that 'Halloween Kills' will be ''intense'' and ''huge''.

The 51-year-old producer - who acts as a producer on the project through his Blumhouse Productions company - was left impressed after watching the slasher flick, the sequel to 2018's 'Halloween'.

Speaking to Den of Geek, he said: ''I just saw 'Halloween Kills'. It was so good. So good. It's intense. It's huge. It really feels really big.''

'Halloween Kills' is the twelfth instalment in the franchise and Jason -who also serves as a producer on the upcoming 'The Invisible Man' film - admits that he enjoyed the task of bringing iconic killer Michael Myers back to the big screen, especially with audiences weary of sequel and remakes.

He said: ''I like the challenge of people being cynical. When we first did 'Halloween' everyone's like, 'It's gonna be horrible!' And then people liked it.

''They don't like everything we do, but I do like the challenge - even with 'Invisible Man' people are like, 'Oh, what, are you gonna do with 'Invisible Man'? The monsterverse hasn't worked!' This, that, everything else and then hopefully you give people a happy surprise.''

Jason has cited the importance of giving director David Gordon Green to work with a lower budget, a technique he often uses in films made by his company, Blumhouse Productions.

He explained: ''We approach Halloween the same way we approach Invisible Man. We have a different approach than studios take for those movies and it doesn't always bear fruit, but it does often and really the notion of forcing the filmmakers to work for a lower budget makes us able to bet on unusual creative choices.

''I think that applies for Leigh (Whannell) and Invisible Man and I think it applies for Halloween and there are a few others that we're looking at that we're going to do the same thing with.''