Jason Blum is desperate to make 'Get Out 2'.

The 49-year-old producer teamed up with director Jordan Peele to make the Academy Award-winning hit, and Jason has confirmed he would jump at the chance to make a sequel.

Speaking to Variety, he shared: ''If Jordan wants to do a sequel, I'll do it in a second, but it has to come from Jordan Peele.

''I think he's flirting with the idea.''

Jordan, 39, has previously expressed an interest in making another 'Get Out' film.

However, in the short term, his attention is focused on his next project 'Us'.

Asked about the possibility of making a sequel in February, Jordan explained: ''I will definitely, seriously consider it. I love that universe and feel like there is more story to tell. I don't know what it is now, but there are some loose ends ... you know the movie.''

Meanwhile, Spike Lee previously revealed that his ambition to make 'BlacKkKlansman' was sparked by Jordan.

The 61-year-old moviemaker helmed the drama film, which tells the story of the first African-American police officer who worked undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan, and Spike revealed it was the 'Get Out' director who made him aware of the story.

Spike confessed: ''I never heard of any of that. I never heard of Ron [Stallworth, who penned the memoir on which the film is based], never heard of the book.''