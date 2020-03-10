Jason Blum has discussed ideas for a Halloween Horror Nights film.

The horror movie icon - whose Blumhouse studio has been involved with the terrifying annual event at Universal Studios around the world - admitted he'd love to bring the concept to the big screen in the future, if he can find the right story.

He told Collider: ''Yes! Definitely! We've actually talked about it. We haven't quite figured it out, but there's definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.''

The special autumn event - which runs each year at the theme parks in Florida, California, Singapore and Japan - features haunted roses, live entertainment and scare zones.

Blum recently worked on a reimagining of 'The Invisible Man', and he's said he would like to make a Frankenstein movie focused on Mary Shelley's iconic literary monster.

He recently said: ''I'd love to do Frankenstein. I've tasked our filmmakers with trying to figure out just straight Frankenstein.

''Again, I don't know if someone else is doing it, I don't know anything about it, but I would love to try and I'm waiting for the great idea. 'The Invisible Man', I agree, the best ideas feel like, 'My gosh, it's so obvious, why didn't that happen before?'

''If we could come up with something as good for Frankenstein, I'd love to try that.''

A Frankenstein film had previously been planned by Universal Pictures as part of it's 'Dark Universe' of monster movie reboots, starring Javier Bardem as the titular character.

However, the planned reboots were scrapped after the reboot of 'The Mummy' was a critical flop.

The 51-year-old producer also revealed earlier this year that he had been in talks with Universal about more monster reboots.

Blum said: ''I've had some version of this conversation. Not a serious one.

''I would say to Universal, 'What monsters are available that I could play around with?' I would send those things to our seven favourite filmmakers.''