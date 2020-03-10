Producer Jason Blum has been discussing plans for a possible Halloween Horror Nights movie.
Jason Blum has discussed ideas for a Halloween Horror Nights film.
The horror movie icon - whose Blumhouse studio has been involved with the terrifying annual event at Universal Studios around the world - admitted he'd love to bring the concept to the big screen in the future, if he can find the right story.
He told Collider: ''Yes! Definitely! We've actually talked about it. We haven't quite figured it out, but there's definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.''
The special autumn event - which runs each year at the theme parks in Florida, California, Singapore and Japan - features haunted roses, live entertainment and scare zones.
Blum recently worked on a reimagining of 'The Invisible Man', and he's said he would like to make a Frankenstein movie focused on Mary Shelley's iconic literary monster.
He recently said: ''I'd love to do Frankenstein. I've tasked our filmmakers with trying to figure out just straight Frankenstein.
''Again, I don't know if someone else is doing it, I don't know anything about it, but I would love to try and I'm waiting for the great idea. 'The Invisible Man', I agree, the best ideas feel like, 'My gosh, it's so obvious, why didn't that happen before?'
''If we could come up with something as good for Frankenstein, I'd love to try that.''
A Frankenstein film had previously been planned by Universal Pictures as part of it's 'Dark Universe' of monster movie reboots, starring Javier Bardem as the titular character.
However, the planned reboots were scrapped after the reboot of 'The Mummy' was a critical flop.
The 51-year-old producer also revealed earlier this year that he had been in talks with Universal about more monster reboots.
Blum said: ''I've had some version of this conversation. Not a serious one.
''I would say to Universal, 'What monsters are available that I could play around with?' I would send those things to our seven favourite filmmakers.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Leave it to a comedian to make one of the scariest movies in recent memory....
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Without a single moment of originality, this found-footage horror movie really deserves to be the...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
Layers of real life and movie history combine cleverly in this postmodern horror film, which...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...
Rob Zombie has matured as a filmmaker, as witnessed by this well-structured horror shocker, which...