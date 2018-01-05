Jason Blum has admitted he didn't anticipate the ''out-cry'' after 'Get Out' was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.
Jason Blum didn't anticipate the ''out-cry'' after 'Get Out' was nominated for a Golden Globe.
The 48-year-old filmmaker helmed the psychological thriller last year and the movie has received critical acclaim, being nominated for two Golden Globes and leading man Daniel Kaluuya being shortlisted for BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award.
However, when the nominations for the Golden Globes were announced, there was a lot of backlash as the movie - which focuses on an interracial couple - was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
Blum isn't bothered about the category, but only that the film is being recognised.
Speaking to The I Paper, Blum explained: ''We didn't anticipate the out-cry the Globes category would cause.
''The only positive about it is that people feel a passionate connection to the movie.''
The film follows interracial couple Chris (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), who have reached the meet-the-parents stage of dating.
She invites him for a weekend getaway with her parents and, at first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behaviour as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship.
But during the weekend, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.
The film was shot on a $4.5million budget and has grossed more than $255 million, but Blum would rather make smaller movies compared to big budgeted Hollywood blockbusters.
He said: ''Rather than make expensive movies, I would make smaller movies that would be attractive to a studio who could release them to a larger audience.
''Give me $50 million and I'd still make 10 $4.5 million movies. I enjoy the restrictions; I believe you make better movies when everyone involved only gets paid if what you do makes money. It makes the conversations more honest.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Leave it to a comedian to make one of the scariest movies in recent memory....
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Without a single moment of originality, this found-footage horror movie really deserves to be the...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
Layers of real life and movie history combine cleverly in this postmodern horror film, which...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...
Rob Zombie has matured as a filmmaker, as witnessed by this well-structured horror shocker, which...