Jason Blum didn't anticipate the ''out-cry'' after 'Get Out' was nominated for a Golden Globe.

The 48-year-old filmmaker helmed the psychological thriller last year and the movie has received critical acclaim, being nominated for two Golden Globes and leading man Daniel Kaluuya being shortlisted for BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award.

However, when the nominations for the Golden Globes were announced, there was a lot of backlash as the movie - which focuses on an interracial couple - was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Blum isn't bothered about the category, but only that the film is being recognised.

Speaking to The I Paper, Blum explained: ''We didn't anticipate the out-cry the Globes category would cause.

''The only positive about it is that people feel a passionate connection to the movie.''

The film follows interracial couple Chris (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), who have reached the meet-the-parents stage of dating.

She invites him for a weekend getaway with her parents and, at first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behaviour as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship.

But during the weekend, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

The film was shot on a $4.5million budget and has grossed more than $255 million, but Blum would rather make smaller movies compared to big budgeted Hollywood blockbusters.

He said: ''Rather than make expensive movies, I would make smaller movies that would be attractive to a studio who could release them to a larger audience.

''Give me $50 million and I'd still make 10 $4.5 million movies. I enjoy the restrictions; I believe you make better movies when everyone involved only gets paid if what you do makes money. It makes the conversations more honest.''