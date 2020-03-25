Jason Blum believes that the coronavirus pandemic will change the film industry forever.

Several movies have received early digital releases as a result of the crisis and the head of Blumhouse Productions believes studios will be forced to give films earlier releases to compete with services such as Netflix and satisfy audiences self-isolating at home.

Speaking on 'The Mike Shapiro Show', Jason said: ''I think it's not realistic to think all the studios are going to wait four months before they put a movie at home. They just can't compete, they're going to have to compete with Amazon and Netflix and Apple in a different way. There's going to be shifts. The consumer is going to be more used to staying at home. Something is going to give, there has to be something that's going to happen post-corona. The movie business will look different after the coronavirus.''

The 51-year-old filmmaker - who has produced horror flicks such as 'Happy Death Day' and 'Upgrade' - feels that cinemas will still have a future once the pandemic is over.

Jason added: ''I don't think theatres are ever going to go away. The collective experience of going to a theatre and taking in a movie, I think that's going to be around for a long time. I think there'll be less movies in theatres, there'll be less of a selection, or I should say, there'll be many many fewer movies in theatres with the window, and I think there'll be many many more movies in theatres, but they only last for a week or two.''