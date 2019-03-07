Jason Blum says 'Happy Death Day 3' isn't likely to happen.

The 50-year-old producer admitted that although it's ''not impossible'' that he'll make another instalment of the horror franchise - starring Jessica Roth as college student Tree who, in the first film, is trapped in a time loop and is murdered on her birthday over and over again - he doesn't think he has a story to make the series a trilogy.

During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked: ''How likely is it we'll get a Happy Death Day 3?''

To which Jason replied: ''Not very but not impossible.''

The original 2017 'Happy Death Day', which was produced by Jason's Blumhouse Productions, was a surprise critical success and earned $125 million at the global box office on a $5 million budget, however, the 2019 sequel 'Happy Death Day 2U' is predicted to end up grossing about half of what its predecessor did.

Although Jason isn't keen on extending the franchise, director-and-writer Christopher Landon previously claimed that he always imagined Tree's story as a trilogy.

He said: I have more than an idea, I always imagined this as a trilogy, so I have the third movie, but it's just a question of whether this one does well. I would love to make the third one. I think it's a really bonkers, fun idea.''

Christopher added that there's a ''big clue'' at the end of 'Happy Death Day 2U' which sets up the third movie.

He said: ''There's a big clue already in ['Happy Death Day 2U']. There's an end credit sequence, so people who stick around, they'll see that. But, beyond that, mum's the word right now.''