Jason Blum admitted that although it's ''not impossible'' that he'll make another installment of 'Happy Death Day' it's not very likely.
Jason Blum says 'Happy Death Day 3' isn't likely to happen.
The 50-year-old producer admitted that although it's ''not impossible'' that he'll make another instalment of the horror franchise - starring Jessica Roth as college student Tree who, in the first film, is trapped in a time loop and is murdered on her birthday over and over again - he doesn't think he has a story to make the series a trilogy.
During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked: ''How likely is it we'll get a Happy Death Day 3?''
To which Jason replied: ''Not very but not impossible.''
The original 2017 'Happy Death Day', which was produced by Jason's Blumhouse Productions, was a surprise critical success and earned $125 million at the global box office on a $5 million budget, however, the 2019 sequel 'Happy Death Day 2U' is predicted to end up grossing about half of what its predecessor did.
Although Jason isn't keen on extending the franchise, director-and-writer Christopher Landon previously claimed that he always imagined Tree's story as a trilogy.
He said: I have more than an idea, I always imagined this as a trilogy, so I have the third movie, but it's just a question of whether this one does well. I would love to make the third one. I think it's a really bonkers, fun idea.''
Christopher added that there's a ''big clue'' at the end of 'Happy Death Day 2U' which sets up the third movie.
He said: ''There's a big clue already in ['Happy Death Day 2U']. There's an end credit sequence, so people who stick around, they'll see that. But, beyond that, mum's the word right now.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Leave it to a comedian to make one of the scariest movies in recent memory....
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
While it's great to see M. Night Shyamalan return to the twisty horror genre, his...
As the ghoul from the 2012 horror hit stalks a new family, this sequel's sharply...
Marketed as a horror-thriller, this sharply well-made film is actually a bleak drama with a...
Without a single moment of originality, this found-footage horror movie really deserves to be the...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
Layers of real life and movie history combine cleverly in this postmodern horror film, which...
A cheesy TV movie ramped up with language and violence, this sudsy thriller is far...
After last year's break-out hit thriller, writer-director James DeMonaco is back with the flip-side of...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
A home-invasion thriller with a twist, this fiercely clever film is both thought-provoking and terrifying,...
Rob Zombie has matured as a filmmaker, as witnessed by this well-structured horror shocker, which...