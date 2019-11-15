Jason Biggs wants a baby girl.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star and his wife Jenny Mollen have two sons - Sid, five, and Lazlo, two - together, but he has now said he's keen on having one more child, as long as he can guarantee it will be a girl.

He said: ''A girl would be amazing. We really go back and forth about it, because we did good - we love our two kids and they're incredible.

''They're really starting to interact with each other and play with each other, kind of starting to become buddies.''

But the 41-year-old actor would love for someone to ''just hand'' him a daughter, so that his wife doesn't have to endure another pregnancy.

He joked: ''If you just handed me a baby girl right now, I'd be like, 'Great, I'll keep her.' I'd walk away with it and be like, 'This wasn't anyone's, right? Okay, cool, I can take it home? Perfect, done.'

''I think Jenny would agree. Jenny did not have great pregnancies, so she's not keen on [the] idea [of another pregnancy]. If you could just hand us a little baby girl, we'd be like, 'Awesome!' ''

And when they're not planning to add to their brood, Jason and Jenny, 40, love to spend time with their sons, where they both take joy in making them ''laugh''.

Jason explained to People magazine: ''I certainly think that I am good at making them laugh, and same with Jenny. When they're sad or get hurt or aren't in a happy place, we turn it around quickly. We're able to sacrifice our body, our integrity, whatever it is - we put it all aside and do whatever it takes to make them laugh. It's something special that we have. We're fun parents, if you will.''