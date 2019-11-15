Jason Biggs wants a baby girl, although he and his wife Jenny Mollen aren't sure if they want to expand their brood, after the actress endured two tough pregnancies with their sons.
Jason Biggs wants a baby girl.
The 'Orange is the New Black' star and his wife Jenny Mollen have two sons - Sid, five, and Lazlo, two - together, but he has now said he's keen on having one more child, as long as he can guarantee it will be a girl.
He said: ''A girl would be amazing. We really go back and forth about it, because we did good - we love our two kids and they're incredible.
''They're really starting to interact with each other and play with each other, kind of starting to become buddies.''
But the 41-year-old actor would love for someone to ''just hand'' him a daughter, so that his wife doesn't have to endure another pregnancy.
He joked: ''If you just handed me a baby girl right now, I'd be like, 'Great, I'll keep her.' I'd walk away with it and be like, 'This wasn't anyone's, right? Okay, cool, I can take it home? Perfect, done.'
''I think Jenny would agree. Jenny did not have great pregnancies, so she's not keen on [the] idea [of another pregnancy]. If you could just hand us a little baby girl, we'd be like, 'Awesome!' ''
And when they're not planning to add to their brood, Jason and Jenny, 40, love to spend time with their sons, where they both take joy in making them ''laugh''.
Jason explained to People magazine: ''I certainly think that I am good at making them laugh, and same with Jenny. When they're sad or get hurt or aren't in a happy place, we turn it around quickly. We're able to sacrifice our body, our integrity, whatever it is - we put it all aside and do whatever it takes to make them laugh. It's something special that we have. We're fun parents, if you will.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Piper Chapman is still in prison during her fifteen month stint following her conviction of...
There's a terrific sense of righteous anger in this scruffy comedy about disenfranchised people shaking...
Call this a missed opportunity. While there's plenty of scope to have fun with these...
When we last saw East Great Falls' Class of '99, they were celebrating the wedding...
Wedding Daze Trailer Check out the trailer for this hilarious comedy 'Wedding Daze', which is...
When you see the phrase "inspired by a true story," you assume the accompanying movie...
The gang from American Pie is back in American Pie 2, or, I Still Know...
That wacky American Pie crew is back -- er, a handful of them, anyway --...