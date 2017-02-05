Zootopia dominated the 2017 Annie Awards on Saturday (04Feb17), winning six prizes, including Best Animated Feature.
The star-studded Disney film, which features the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Shakira, headed into the Los Angeles ceremony with 11 nominations, and walked away with other big wins for directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore, screenwriters Jared Bush and Phil Johnson, animator Cory Loftis, and Bateman, who shared the title of Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production for his work as fox Nick Wilde with young Moana lead Auli'i Cravalho.
Moana, another Disney production, also scored the Annie for Animated Effects in an Animated Feature.
Kubo and the Two Strings was a triple winner, earning Character Animation, Production Design, and Editorial in an Animated Feature Production awards.
Studio Ghibli's The Red Turtle landed the Best Animated Feature - Independent, while other movie winners included Doctor Strange (Animated Effects in a Live Action Production), and The Jungle Book (Character Animation in a Live Action Production).
In the TV/broadcast categories, short film Pearl won directing, music, and production design honours, and Guillermo del Toro's DreamWorks Trollhunters claimed accolades for Character Animation, Character Design, and Storyboarding.
