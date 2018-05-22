'Arrested Development' co-stars Jason Bateman and Will Arnett were involved in a traffic collision whilst promoting Season 5 of the comedy show.
Jason Bateman and Will Arnett were involved in a minor car crash in New York City on Monday (21.05.18).
The 'Arrested Development' co-stars were driving down East 23rd Street in a taxi with two other passengers when the driver of the car hit a black Ford sedan vehicle.
The actors were in the city on promotional duties for Season 5 of the comedy series - in which they play brothers Michael and Gob Bluth .
Although police were called to the scene, no one was arrested or cited for the accident and nobody required hospital treatment.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the driver of the sedan car had claimed to have suffered some back pain as a result of the collision.
Meanwhile, Jason and Will's co-star Portia De Rossi - who plays Lindsay Bluth on the show - was also in New York for media duties as her appearance in the next run of 'Arrested Development' will be her final acting role, after she announced on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' that was retiring from the business.
Speaking to her wife Ellen, Portia said: ''I called Mitch Hurwitz, who is the creator of 'Arrested Development', and I said, 'If there is a Season Five I won't be doing it because I quit acting.' And he seemed really understanding and he totally got it, we had a really great conversation ... and then he wrote me into five episodes. I don't know how it happened, but yes, I am on Season Five.
Confirming her professional status to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I have to say I love 'Arrested Development' so much, and if I wasn't a part of this season, I would be so sad, I'm happy to be a Bluth. Once a Bluth, always a Bluth, I say. So apart from 'Arrested Development', I have quit acting.''
