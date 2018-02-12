Jason Bateman won't be with his wife on Valentine's Day (14.02.18).

The 49-year-old actor has revealed the best he will be able to offer his spouse, Amanda, is a phone call or FaceTime session on the romantic day, and possibly a delivery of flowers, as he's going to be away in Atlanta filming US TV crime thriller 'Ozark.

Asked what his plans are with the former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star, he confessed: ''Unfortunately Valentine's Day this year I'm going to be 'Ozark'ing down in Atlanta and she's going to be here in Los Angeles, so it's going to be a fantastic phone call.

''We might even go for FaceTime!.''

On what he plans on purchasing as a gift for Amanda, also 49, he joked to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There could be some flowers arriving at the front door. Don't you tell her!''

The couple - who have 11-year-old Francesca and six-year-old Maple together - have been together for 17 years, and Jason previously admitted his wife helped turn his life around.

The 'Arrested Development' star used to be a heavy drinker and wild party-goer, but that all that changed when he met Amanda as he knew he could no longer behave like that.

He said: ''Meeting my wife Amanda was the best thing that could ever have happened to me. She wasn't going to let me screw around my life anymore, so I stopped drinking and started behaving like a decent human being. Then I got very, very lucky when 'Arrested Development' came along. That series saved my career - it gave me back my credibility I used to have when I was much younger and before people gave up on me as a party guy in Hollywood. It was just enough to make me ambitious again.''