Hollywood star Jason Bateman is reportedly set to direct John Cena in a new action-comedy movie for Netflix.
The 50-year-old actor will team up with Mark Perez, the writer of the 2018 crime movie 'Game Night', whilst John will play the lead role in the untitled project.
The film is said to be similar in feel to 'Game Night', according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Jason will also star in the movie.
The plot for the Netflix project tells the story of a family that gets stuck in an old abandoned movie studio.
Meanwhile, John - who has made a successful transition from the world of professional wrestling into the movie business over recent years - previously revealed how the WWE influenced his move into Hollywood.
He shared: ''Originally my film career was a direction from upper management in WWE - like, 'Hey, go do movies.' Originally what I wanted my film career to be was an extension of the WWE business model. I understood.
''WWE studios opened in 2003/2004, they began to film movies, and the model of the business was, 'If we can make our stars bigger stars, they will come to see WWE'. Well, that's what I wanted, but I didn't want to go do movies.''
John also admitted that movie-making is quite different to his experiences with the WWE.
He added: ''The process of making a movie is so different. It takes a long time, it takes a lot of people, and there's nobody cheering you on.''
