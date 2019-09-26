Jason Bateman is in talks to direct and star in 'Clue'.

The 50-year-old star is said to be in early negotiations to join Ryan Reynolds' feature film based on the classic board game Cluedo for Disney and Fox.

Reynolds' own Maximum Effort banner is looking into the film as a starring vehicle for him with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures also set to produce.

'Deadpool' writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been hired to pen the script for the murder mystery adaptation, with Deadline reporting that Bateman could be at the helm.

The game itself - which was first launched 70 years ago and is known as Clue in the US - pits players against each other as they have to determine which of the six suspects killed the victim, which weapon they used, and where the crime took place.

Players take charge of one of the six suspects - Reverend Green, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and Mrs. White - as they attempt to solve the mystery.

In 1985, Paramount released a mystery comedy adaptation called 'Clue' - complete with three different endings - which starred Tim Curry as butler Wadsworth.

He was joined by an all-star cast, featuring Leley Ann Warren (Scarlet), Martin Mull (Mustard), Madeline Kahn (White), Christopher Lloyd (Plum), Eileen Brennan (Peacock) and Michael McKean (Green).

Meanwhile, Bateman is celebrating a big week after winning a Primetime Emmy on Sunday (22.09.19) for best directing for a drama series.

He took charge of the 'Ozark' episode 'Reparations', while he also plays financial adviser Martin 'Marty' Byrde and takes on an executive producer role on the series.