Jason Bateman joked it was ''reassuring'' to win his first Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award after eight nominations.
Jason Bateman found it ''reassuring'' to win a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award on Sunday (27.01.19).
The 50-year-old star scored his first win after eight nominations for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'Ozark' and reassured fellow actors who are currently not where they want to be in their careers that they are ''just a job away'' from major success.
Jason - who triumphed over Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us'), Joseph Fiennes ('The Handmaid's Tale'), John Krasinsky ('Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan') and Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul') - said: ''This is...reassuring. Truly, though, I'm glad I won tonight.
''I was lucky enough to start coming to this show a few years ago, but there were a lot of years where I wasn't.
''And I'm sure that there are a lot of us in this room could say the same thing, and I know there's a lot of our fellow union members that are not here or are not working as frequently as they might want to. And that was certainly the case for me for a long time...
''For me it was 'Arrested Development', and I'm very, very grateful to that show.
''So I just want to say to the people that are at home and not working as frequently as they want, you're just one job away. You're plenty talented. Hang in there.''
Meanwhile, 'Killing Eve' star Sandra Oh thanked her ''fellow creative dreamers'' as she picked up Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series accolade.
Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she praised fellow nominees Julia Garner and Laura Linney for 'Ozark', Elisabeth Moss for 'The Handmaid's Tale' and Robin Wright for 'House of Cards' for their ''beautiful'' work, and then thanked her co-stars and others who worked on 'Killing Eve'.
She added: ''I'd like to thank my mentor, Kim Gillingham and the fellow creative dreamers, I am not the actor I am without the work that we share...
''Jamie Fox pulled me aside in 2006 and said, 'Keep going' ''.
Rounding out the TV drama wins, 'This Is Us' scooped Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for the second year in a row, beating out 'The Americans', 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Better Call Saul' and 'Ozark' to take the honour.
Accepting the accolade with her co-stars, Mandy Moore said: ''To Dan Fogelman our fearless leader, we love you so much, and our crew - the best in the business.''
