'Zootopia' voice actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister has claimed Disney are working on two new movies to turn the animation into a franchise.
Tommy 'Tiny' Lister - who voiced fennec fox Finnick in the animation - has claimed that the movie, which won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars in 2017, is set to become a trilogy with Walt Disney's Animated Studios reportedly throwing millions at the franchise.
Lister spoke at a fan event in Ontario, Canada, recently, where he claimed: ''I can tell you for sure I'm doing another 'Zootopia' with Disney. We doing three of them. [There were] three 'Madagascars'.
''We're gonna replace that. We're the biggest film that Disney is producing.
''The last one was $240 million.
''This one I'm hearing will be $300 million.
''That's what they spent on the budget, not the advertising. But the movie made $2.6 billion, with merchandising and the box office.''
The first movie was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore and raked in over a billion dollars at the box office.
The original movie reimagines a world in which humans have never existed, and starred Jason Bateman as friendly fox Nick Wilde and 'Once Upon A Time' actress Ginnifer Goodwin as Lieutenant Judy Hopps.
The all-star cast also featured the likes of Shakira, Idris Elba, Kristen Bell and Octavia Spencer.
A Zootopia land was recently announced for the Shanghai Disneyland in China, proving that the much-loved animation is still popular.
There is no word yet on when the sequels would begin filming and whether or not the the original cast would be returning.
Disney are yet to comment on Lister's comments.
