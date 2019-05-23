Jason Aldean's daughter is recovering after a health scare.

The 'You Make It Easy' hitmaker has revealed his baby daughter Navy is doing better now, after being admitted to hospital for a stomach bug.

Speaking to reporters, he said: ''Basically she had, like, a stomach bug that caused a lot of vomiting and other stuff and turned into, like, a UTI [urinary tract infection] that got infected, making her have a fever and all that kind of stuff. It's kinda been a crazy, rough week for her, but we finally got her with some antibiotics through an IV ... so she turned a corner.''

Meanwhile, Jason - who also has son Memphis with his wife Brittany Kerr and Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 16, with his ex-wife Jessica Aldean - previously revealed he has installed two cribs in his tour bus.

He said: ''It's got two cribs in the bus, which I never in the early days of my touring career thought I'd ever do that, but it's different. It's a lot different now than it was the early part of my career. Things are settled down. I got playpens sitting outside my bus on college football. I'm watching college football and [Memphis] is in the playpen. That was never a thing early on, so it's cool.''

Jason was on stage when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and had previously revealed his newborn son helped him cope with the tragedy.

He said: ''One of the things that helped me, personally, was the birth of my son. That gave me a chance to focus on something else ... Within a couple months, I saw the worst thing you could possibly experience, and then I saw the best thing you could possibly experience, with him being born. So it gave me something else to focus on, and gave me a reason to look forward to the new year. Getting the chance to get back out there and do what it is that I love to do.''