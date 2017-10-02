Jason Aldean has been left ''heartbroken'' after a shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas.

The country singer was on stage at the event, near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, on Sunday (01.10.17) evening when shots rang out, sending attendees fleeing in terror, and he is devastated by the incident, which saw more than 20 people killed and over 100 wounded.

Jason originally kept singing through the gunfire, which was believed to be coming from an upper floor of the hotel and many concert attendees initially thought was fireworks, but he later fled the stage when it became apparent what was happening.

In an Instagram post featuring the words 'Pray for Las Vegas', he wrote hours later: ''Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate (sic)''

Jake Owen, who had performed before Jason, called for prayers for the victim of the attack.

He tweeted: ''Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go.

''I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey - who had a residency in Las Vegas - was appalled by the tragedy.

After the news was broken to her during a live interview on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''This is horrible and I pray for the victims - and have they caught the shooter yet

''That's awful - I pray for the victims and I hope that all this can stop as soon as possible.''I spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy and I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible.

''It's terrible because people are just going out to listen to music and they're out for the night and then something shocking like this could happen... it's wrong, I just don't know what to say.''

Police have confirmed their suspect, a ''lone wolf attacker'', was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room where he was firing at the crowd.

His name has not been made public, but he is believed to have been a local resident.