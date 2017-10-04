Jason Aldean has cancelled three concerts in the wake of a mass shooting during his performance in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old country singer was on stage at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday (01.10.17) when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from a nearby hotel room, killing 59 and leaving hundreds injured before taking his own life, and now ''out of respect'' for the victims, Jason has axed upcoming shows in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim.

He said in a statement: ''As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this upcoming weekend's shows.

''I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.''

And when he does return to the stage, the 'Big Green Tractor' hitmaker has vowed to ''honour'' those lost in the tragedy.

He continued: ''Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

''Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do -- play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed.''

Jason - who has daughters Keely, 14, and Kendyl, 10, with ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery, and is expecting a son with pregnant wife Brittany Kerr - went on to thank those who have supported him over the last few days.

He concluded: ''I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days.

''You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.''