Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr have named their unborn daughter Navy Rome Williams.

The 41-year-old singer and his wife - who welcomed son Memphis into the world 11 months ago - announced in July they are expecting their second child together, and after revealing the sex of their forthcoming arrival, the pair confirmed the cute moniker they've chosen during a baby shower on Sunday (04.11.18).

Brittany announced the news with Jason's daughter Kendyl,11, on her Instagram Story.

In the clip taken at the party, she said: ''Brit and Kendyl here, and we are so excited for'', to which Kendyl replied: ''Navy Rose Williams.''

The couple also enlisted the 'You Make It Easy' hitmaker's daughters Kendyl and Keeley, 15 - who he has with ex-wife Jessica Aldean - to help with the video to reveal their new addition's sex.

Jason said: ''This is the only thing [Kendyl has] talked about for the last month.''

The video showed the girls holding Memphis and speculating they will be getting a new half-sister.

Kendyl said: ''Girl...cos Memphis was a boy and I think you'll have a girl this time.''

Keeley agreed: ''I'm gonna go with girl because you've been a little bit sicker this time than you were with Memphis.''

The video then switched to the girls waiting with baseball bats, with Jason and Brittany ready to throw balls in the air for the girls to hit

Brittany said: ''Jason and I already know what it is...This is just for the girls, to see their excitement.''

The girls then hit the balls which burst and release a giant pink cloud, to represent a female.

Though Memphis isn't even a year old yet, Jason previously admitted he and Brittany - who he married in March 2015 - wanted to have another child soon afterwards.

He previously said: ''After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids.

''I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick - to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him.''