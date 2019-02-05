Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The 41-year-old country singer and his 30-year-old wife feel their family is ''complete'' following the birth of Navy Rome on Monday (04.02.19), a sister for 14-month-old Memphis and half-sibling to Jason's daughters from his previous marriage, Keeley, 15, and 11-year-old Kendyl.

Jason shared a photo of the newborn on his Instagram account and captioned the post: ''Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world.

''Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7 lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.''

Brittany shared the same picture but used a different caption.

She wrote: ''We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm 7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness [heart emojis] We love you so much baby girl!!(sic)''

The name of the tot was unlikely to have come as a surprise to fans as the pair had previously revealed their chosen moniker during a baby shower in November.

The couple previously enlisted the 'You Make It Easy' hitmaker's daughters - who he has with ex-wife Jessica Aldean - to help with a video to reveal their new addition's sex.

Jason said: ''This is the only thing [Kendyl has] talked about for the last month.''

The video showed the girls holding Memphis and speculating they will be getting a new half-sister.

Kendyl said: ''Girl...cos Memphis was a boy and I think you'll have a girl this time.''

Keeley agreed: ''I'm gonna go with girl because you've been a little bit sicker this time than you were with Memphis.''

The video then switched to the girls waiting with baseball bats, with Jason and Brittany ready to throw balls in the air for the girls to hit

Brittany said: ''Jason and I already know what it is...This is just for the girls, to see their excitement.''

The girls then hit the balls which burst and release a giant pink cloud, to represent a female.