Victoria's secret Angel Jasmine Tookes is ''bored'' of people asking her what she ''eats in a day''.

The stunning 28-year-old model regularly is seen showing off her sexy slender figure in lingerie, however, the catwalk star insists there is no secret diet she follows to maintain her slim frame because she just keeps healthy by eating all food in ''moderation'' and exercising.

Speaking to Glamour, she said: ''You learn to love your body more and more. Especially as you get older things change, you work out a little harder or a little less. You are constantly learning to accept and love your body.

''Everybody has one little thing they don't like. You have to learn to embrace that and love that. That's what I have done. I am so bored of people asking me what I eat every day because, honestly, I eat everything in moderation! I love food so much!''

Jasmine also insisted that she wants to feel ''sexy'' for herself rather than for any man because it is important to feel confident in your own skin.

She added: ''Something I feel like I am asked a lot recently is, 'Is it not cool to be sexy anymore?' It is cool, you don't have to be sexy for anyone else, you just have to be sexy for yourself! It's all about self-love and feeling good about yourself. You can go to Victoria's Secret and put on lingerie and it can be for you. It doesn't have to be for a man.''

Jasmine also confessed that her styling tip to make herself feel ''mysterious'' is to wear a blouse top that's slightly unbuttoned so you can see your lingerie slightly ''in the middle''.

She admitted: ''I would advise styling a blouse top so you can see the bra in the middle - that way it's a little mysterious. You don't have to show everything, just a little peek will do!''