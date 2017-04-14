Jasmine Tookes tries to work out four to five times a week.

The Victoria's Secret model stays in shape by hitting the gym with her fellow VS Angel Romee Strijd and the pair find having a pal to work out with helps to keep them motivated.

Jasmine told E! New: ''I try to work out like four to five times a week. And [Romee and I] actually work out together in New York.''

Romee added: ''It makes it more fun to do it with your friends and we do a nice lunch or brunch before.''

However, the pair haven't cut calorific treats out of their diets completely; Jasmine loves pizza while Romee has a sweet tooth.

Romee explained: ''I like sweets a lot. I like chocolate, candies, ice cream, especially salted caramel ice cream.''

Meanwhile, Jasmine recently revealed that she is desperate to create a cosmetics collection, because she struggles to find make-up to suit her unique skin tone and is often faced with problems when she is shooting a fashion campaign as make-up artists do not have one sole product to match her complexion.

Speaking about her goal for the future, the brunette beauty said: ''My goal has always been to create my own beauty line. I have such a unique skin tone - when I go on set, make-up artists have to use all different mixes of make-up to match my skin.''