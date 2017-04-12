Jasmine Tookes is desperate to launch her own beauty line because she struggles to find cosmetic products to suit her ''unique'' skin tone.
Jasmine Tookes has ''always'' dreamed of launching her own beauty line.
The 26-year-old model has revealed she is desperate to create a cosmetics collection, because she struggles to find make-up to suit her ''unique'' skin tone and is often faced with problems when she is shooting a fashion campaign as make-up artists do not have one sole product to match her complexion.
Speaking about her goal for the future, the brunette beauty told Elle magazine: ''My goal has always been to create my own beauty line. I have such a unique skin tone -- when I go on set, make-up artists have to use all different mixes of make-up to match my skin.''
But the Victoria's Secret Angel - who adorned the iconic Fantasy bra in last year's catwalk show for the lingerie giant - wants to create an extensive capsule to suit not only her skin colour but for ''everyone''.
She added: ''I'd love to do a line that has tonnes for everybody.''
And the catwalk icon ensures she maintains her flawless skin and she recently underwent a laser treatment, which was carried out by Dr. Simon Ourian at the Epione clinic, to help her achieve ''glowing'' skin that is ''scar free''.
Jasmine recently shared a clip of her undergoing the expensive procedure on her Instagram account.
She captioned the post: ''@simonourianmd1 always keeps my skin glowing and scar free #CoolLaser #SkinResurfacing (sic).''
And the expert has also uploaded the same video showing Jasmine's acne treatment using Coolaser to his own photo-sharing site, which also saw him detail the method and aftercare.
He wrote: ''@jastookes thank you for allowing us to film and show treatment of acne and acne scar by #Coolaser . Treatment: CoolaserTM skin resurfacing
Purpose: Removal of acne and acne scars
Note: Individual results may vary
Time it takes: 30 mins -45 mins
Recovery: average 2 days of social downtime
Lasts: Permanently
#acne #acnescars #skin#flawless#coolaser#skinresuracing#laserskinresurfacing#bestdoctor#plasticsurgery #beverlyhills#losangeles#socal #california#simonourian #jastookes (sic).''
