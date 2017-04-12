Jasmine Tookes has ''always'' dreamed of launching her own beauty line.

The 26-year-old model has revealed she is desperate to create a cosmetics collection, because she struggles to find make-up to suit her ''unique'' skin tone and is often faced with problems when she is shooting a fashion campaign as make-up artists do not have one sole product to match her complexion.

Speaking about her goal for the future, the brunette beauty told Elle magazine: ''My goal has always been to create my own beauty line. I have such a unique skin tone -- when I go on set, make-up artists have to use all different mixes of make-up to match my skin.''

But the Victoria's Secret Angel - who adorned the iconic Fantasy bra in last year's catwalk show for the lingerie giant - wants to create an extensive capsule to suit not only her skin colour but for ''everyone''.

She added: ''I'd love to do a line that has tonnes for everybody.''

And the catwalk icon ensures she maintains her flawless skin and she recently underwent a laser treatment, which was carried out by Dr. Simon Ourian at the Epione clinic, to help her achieve ''glowing'' skin that is ''scar free''.

Jasmine recently shared a clip of her undergoing the expensive procedure on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: ''@simonourianmd1 always keeps my skin glowing and scar free #CoolLaser #SkinResurfacing (sic).''

And the expert has also uploaded the same video showing Jasmine's acne treatment using Coolaser to his own photo-sharing site, which also saw him detail the method and aftercare.

He wrote: ''@jastookes thank you for allowing us to film and show treatment of acne and acne scar by #Coolaser . Treatment: CoolaserTM skin resurfacing

Purpose: Removal of acne and acne scars

Note: Individual results may vary

Time it takes: 30 mins -45 mins

Recovery: average 2 days of social downtime

Lasts: Permanently

#acne #acnescars #skin#flawless#coolaser#skinresuracing#laserskinresurfacing#bestdoctor#plasticsurgery #beverlyhills#losangeles#socal #california#simonourian #jastookes (sic).''