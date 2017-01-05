Jasmine Tookes wants to be reincarnated into a bird when she dies.

The 25-year-old model - who became a Victoria's Secret Angel and received her wings in 2016 - has revealed she wants to return as a flying animal in her ''next life'' after she underwent the exhilarating experience of sky diving on holiday in Bahia with fellow catwalk icons Lais Ribeiro, 26, and Romee Strijd, 21, earlier this month.

Alongside a short clip of Jasmine jumping out of a plane into the air, which she has shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Can I please come back as a bird in my next life @guipadua #SorryForTheLanguage (sic).''

And the star has continued to share images of her travels on social media, including one of her stretching out against a burgundy wall whilst sporting a skimpy patterned bandeau bikini set.

Jasmine also posted another picture of her and her model pals laughing whilst sitting on a surfboard on a white sand beach.

She captioned the post: ''Beach days are the best days (sic).''

Meanwhile, the fashion muse - who adorned the Bright Night Fantasy Bra designed by Eddie Borgo in the lingerie giant's fashion show last year - has revealed she couldn't tell her friends she would be wearing the bejewelled custom-made garment a secret for five months, which she has admitted was one of the toughest things she has had to do.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I have known for five months, and I literally had to keep my mouth taped shut. I mean the only girls that knew were Taylor [Hill], Romee, and Josephine Skriver because they were there the day of the surprise.

''I think it was the hardest for Taylor to keep her mouth shut because she is like a wild child.

''I had no idea that I was going to be chosen to wear the Bright Night Fantasy Bra. It was such a surprise to me. I don't know how they chose, but I am so honoured to have this opportunity, and be able to walk down the runway with this beautiful thing.''