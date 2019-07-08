Jasmine Tookes has praised her mother for being an ''amazing'' stylist and admits she has now enlisted her help to dress her.

Before becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine used to assist her mother Cary Robinson in her work dressing celebrities, and now the 28-year-old model has started using Cary to dress her for special events.

Jasmine - who has also worked with fashion houses such as Calvin Klein and Prada - admits it is wonderful working with her mother Cary because she understands what works well for her daughter and they also have a very honest relationship which means she can say no to some styling ideas.

Jasmine said: ''It's really, really nice because I'm not afraid to say that I don't like something. Sometimes when I work with another stylist, I don't want to hurt their feelings if they have brought me options that I don't like.

''My mom and me obviously have an amazing relationship - we're like sisters - she knows my exact style; she knows what I'm going to like and what I don't like and also she has a very classic style.''

Jasmine decided to enlist the help of Cary because they both have similar tastes in clothes that are ''timeless''.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the catwalk star said: ''I've always wanted to keep my style very classic - I never want to look back at my photos when I'm older and be like, 'Oh my gosh! What was I wearing?' so I like to have a style that's very timeless and I think that she really gets that.

''It's just so much fun that she can come to my press days with me and she's there. It's just really great to have her around and I have a lot of fun with her styling me.''

The A-list stylist has also worked with Jasmine's friends and fellow Angels Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio and they too are delighted with her work.

Jasmine shared: ''She's started styling some of the other Angels [too], so that becomes a lot more fun and my friends get to know my mom really well. It's kind of like we're all best friends with my mom.''