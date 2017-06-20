Jasmine Tookes made a pizza worth almost $3,000 on Wednesday (14.06.17).

The 26-year-old model joined forces with Chef Braulio Bunay at his restaurant Industry Kitchen yesterday to create the Italian feast, which was decorated with 24 karat gold detailing on the top.

And the brunette beauty shared the news about her culinary collaboration on her personal Instagram account.

Alongside a picture of her with the food expert holding the decadent masterpiece, she wrote: ''I just got to make a $2,700 pizza @chefbrauliobunay #ipic @ipictheaters #comingsoon See more on Snapchat : jastookes (sic).''

The Victoria's Secret Angel also shared a picture of the handmade creation up close to showcase it to her followers in all its glory.

The post read: ''Pizza Goals! 24k Pizza in the airrrrrrrr@chefbrauliobunay #ipic @ipictheaters (sic).''

Bunay has also taken to his photo-sharing site to thank the fashion and beauty icon for teaming up with him to make the pizza.

He wrote: ''Thanks @jastookes for teach me how to make 24k @industrykitchen #industrykitchen #jasmintookes #chefbraulio #24k #goldpizza #film #nyc #southstreetseaport #financialdistrictnyc #ecuador #statenisland #ipictheater #gooddaynewyork #goodtimes #wallstreet #food #pizzalover #pizza #unicornpizza (sic).''

Although Jasmine has recently enjoyed rustling up a storm in the kitchen, she has revealed she regularly undergoes a gruelling work out session four to five times a week to help her maintain her slender frame after tucking into indulgent treats.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I try to work out like four to five times a week. And [Romee Strijd and I] actually work out together in New York.''

Meanwhile, Jasmine has revealed she is desperate to create a cosmetics collection, because she struggles to find make-up to suit her unique skin tone.

Speaking about her goal for the future, Jasmine said: ''My goal has always been to create my own beauty line. I have such a unique skin tone - when I go on set, make-up artists have to use all different mixes of make-up to match my skin.''