Jasmine Tookes received two framed photographs of her in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for Christmas.

The 25-year-old model adorned the highly-coveted Bright Night Fantasy Bra, which was designed by Eddie Borgo, during her runway appearance in the lingerie giant's catwalk show in Paris, France, back in November, and to ensure she never forgets the iconic moment, she was gifted two pictures of her from the fashion extravaganza as a keepsake on Sunday (25.12.16).

The catwalk icon shared the news of her special gift on her Instagram account, which saw her pose alongside the images, which she has described as the ''best'' gifts she has ever received over the festive period.

She captioned the social media post: ''Best Christmas present from @carythestylist @mootie713 (sic).''

In one picture the Victoria's Secret Angel can be seen on her own on the catwalk flaunting her enviable figure in the emerald green lingerie set, which was encrusted with 9,000 gemstones, whilst the second photograph has captured her alongside four other fellow Victoria's Secrets Angels including Adrianna Lima and Lily Aldridge - who adorned the Fantasy Bra in last year's fashion show.

And the brunette beauty has revealed she had to keep the honour of wearing the bejewelled custom-made garment a secret for five months, which she has admitted was one of the toughest things to do.

She said: ''I have known for five months, and I literally had to keep my mouth taped shut. I mean the only girls that knew were Taylor [Hill], Romee [Strijd], and Josephine Skriver because they were there the day of the surprise.

''I think it was the hardest for Taylor to keep her mouth shut because she is like a wild child,' she said with a laugh. 'I had no idea that I was going to be chosen to wear the Bright Night Fantasy Bra. It was such a surprise to me. I don't know how they chose, but I am so honoured to have this opportunity, and be able to walk down the runway with this beautiful thing.''