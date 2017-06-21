Jasmine Tookes loves working out in ''long tights''.

The 26-year-old model believes everyone has a specific ensemble they feel most comfortable wearing when they work out, and the brunette beauty has admitted she just so happens to love wearing full length leggings.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices in the comment section of a recent picture she uploaded on Instagram, which sees her sport a crop top and leggings, the Victoria's Secret angel wrote: ''Everyone has a different type of clothing they like to work out in. I just happen to love the look of long tights while training :) (sic).''

This note comes after the fashion muse encouraged her fans to stay motivated and to be active.

The post read: ''Tuesday sweat Did you guys get your workout done today!? Tomorrow I'll be posting some of my favorite workout moves on my Snapchat! Username: JasTookes Be sure to follow (sic).''

And the catwalk icon has admitted she tries to exercise four to five times a week to stay in shape, although she prefers to be accompanied by her close friend and fellow VS muse Romee Strijd, because it helps to keep them both motivated.

Speaking previously, Jasmine said: ''I try to work out like four to five times a week. And [Romee and I] actually work out together in New York.''

Romee added: ''It makes it more fun to do it with your friends and we do a nice lunch or brunch before.''

Meanwhile, Jasmine recently revealed that she is desperate to create a cosmetics collection, because she struggles to find make-up to suit her skin tone.

Speaking about her goal for the future, she said: ''My goal has always been to create my own beauty line. I have such a unique skin tone - when I go on set, make-up artists have to use all different mixes of make-up to match my skin.''