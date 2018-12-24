Jarvis Cocker wants to write a Christmas hit.

The Pulp frontman is a huge fan of festive music and admitted he has spent years trying to craft his own Christmas classic but it has eluded him so far.

He told The Observer: ''I've always wanted to write a Christmas song but never managed it. I loved singing carols at school and always wanted to capture that sort of magic in a song. The closest I got was with Pulp doing a song called 'Snow' in the early 80s, but it was pretty depressing and we never recorded it.''

Before they found success with Pulp, Jarvis and his bandmates used to earn extra money at Christmas by busking in Sheffield on Christmas Eve and although they did not know all of the words they ''raked in'' the cash from busy shoppers.

He recalled: ''In the early days of Pulp, when we were 15, 16, we'd go into Sheffield on Christmas Eve and busk. The buses would stop at four, so everybody would be rushing around doing last-minute shopping or getting drunk. We'd do all the old classics - 'O Come All Ye Faithful', 'Silent Night' - although we'd only know the first verses. The second verses would be all'la-la-la-laaa'. The third verse would be the first one again. Not that it mattered. We raked it in.''

And for Jarvis, 55, music will always be the best part of Christmas.

He said: ''Music is the best part of Christmas to me, that and twinkling lights. I enjoy finding new Christmas songs.''