Jarvis Cocker is a huge fan of festive music and wants to write a Christmas hit.
Jarvis Cocker wants to write a Christmas hit.
The Pulp frontman is a huge fan of festive music and admitted he has spent years trying to craft his own Christmas classic but it has eluded him so far.
He told The Observer: ''I've always wanted to write a Christmas song but never managed it. I loved singing carols at school and always wanted to capture that sort of magic in a song. The closest I got was with Pulp doing a song called 'Snow' in the early 80s, but it was pretty depressing and we never recorded it.''
Before they found success with Pulp, Jarvis and his bandmates used to earn extra money at Christmas by busking in Sheffield on Christmas Eve and although they did not know all of the words they ''raked in'' the cash from busy shoppers.
He recalled: ''In the early days of Pulp, when we were 15, 16, we'd go into Sheffield on Christmas Eve and busk. The buses would stop at four, so everybody would be rushing around doing last-minute shopping or getting drunk. We'd do all the old classics - 'O Come All Ye Faithful', 'Silent Night' - although we'd only know the first verses. The second verses would be all'la-la-la-laaa'. The third verse would be the first one again. Not that it mattered. We raked it in.''
And for Jarvis, 55, music will always be the best part of Christmas.
He said: ''Music is the best part of Christmas to me, that and twinkling lights. I enjoy finding new Christmas songs.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
This is much more of a Wes Anderson film than the Roald Dahl classic on...
Watch the trailer for Fantastic Mr. Fox Roald Dahl was one of the most visionary...
Here's a prime example of what happens when fascinating subject matter falls prey to inept...