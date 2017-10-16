Jared Leto says working with Harrison Ford on 'Blade Runner 2049' was a ''beautiful thing''.

The award-winning star appears alongside the Hollywood icon in the sequel to Harrison's 1982 sci-fi hit 'Blade Runner' and Jared has revealed he relished the experience of working with one of his heroes.

He shared: ''There were moments that I had with Harrison on the set that I'll carry with me the rest of my life. Very emotional, powerful moments; very transcendent moments. And it was humbling to be a part of and something I'll never forget.

''Harrison gave me a wonderful gift in the faith that he had in me. He's not the kind, when you're seeing pages and pages of dialogue, you're sitting across from one of the biggest legends in the history of film, and to feel his confidence and his faith in me was a beautiful thing.''

Harrison, 75, has reprised the role of Rick Deckard in the sequel, and Jared has praised his performance in the new Denis Villeneuve-directed movie, which also stars Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Reflecting on Harrison's latest performance, Jared told Collider: ''I mean he is just - I don't have enough to say about him, he's an absolute legend and he's an inspiration to be around. And he's a force of nature.''

Earlier this month, Ryan also said working with Harrison on the new movie ''exceeded'' his expectations.

Of starring alongside Harrison, Ryan confessed: ''He exceeded my expectations.

''Show me someone who is not a fan and I will show you a liar, but we had high expectations obviously. Then when he got to set it was a relief because he just turned out to be the best collaborator.''