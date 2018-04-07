Jared Leto wants to see more women working in the music industry, both on stage and off.
Jared Leto wants to see more women working in the music industry.
Following the #MeToo movement that has swept the film industry, the 30 Seconds To Mars star is keen to see women working both on stage and backstage in music.
He said: ''I would say it's a selfish thing because I realised that half the population of the world has probably a disproportionate amount of the talent. I grew up with a single mom who was really hard working. She put herself through college and nursing school. I recognise the value of people. And there absolutely needs to be more women on the road.''
And when it was suggested that the music industry could have its own #MeToo movement one day, Jared insisted, for him, that it is important that there is a ''really professional environment'' backstage at his shows.
He added: ''Ah, I haven't thought about that before. We have a really professional environment, as you see backstage. You'll see a little bit of water and some muesli and people working really hard.''
Jared had previously been linked to play Hugh Hefner in a biopic about the late Playboy magazine founder's life, directed by Brett Ratner, but Jared insists that is not true.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I am not doing the Hefner movie, and I am not working with Brett Ratner on any Hefner movie. It was a total rumour and not true. I was never going to be in any movie with Brett Ratner directing Hugh Hefner.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It's been 35 years since Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic, which was set in 2019....
Officer K (Ryan Gosling) is an LAPD law enforcer and a new Blade Runner whose...
The official announcement trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' is finally here and while we still...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
In telling this remarkable true story, director Jean-Marc Vallee (The Young Victoria) and his gifted...
If it's one thing you learn about loving old movies, it's that sooner or later...